Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BV opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $893.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 1,713,541 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $5,650,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $2,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 126.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 436,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

