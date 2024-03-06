Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.
Crane NXT Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CXT opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
