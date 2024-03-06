Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:CXT opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

