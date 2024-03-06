CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.70 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

CRH Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CRH

Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. CRH has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,145,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $7,912,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

