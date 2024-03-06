CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.70 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH
CRH Price Performance
Institutional Trading of CRH
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,145,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $7,912,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.