CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Shares of CRH opened at $81.62 on Monday. CRH has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.