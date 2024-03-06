CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,325 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CRH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

CRH Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

