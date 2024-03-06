Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Criteo stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

