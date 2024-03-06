CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601,530 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,785,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after buying an additional 94,455 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.