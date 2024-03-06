Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 2.3%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
Featured Stories
