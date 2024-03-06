Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 2,938,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,580,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Cybin Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
