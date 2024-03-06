Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 2,938,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,580,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

About Cybin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin by 133,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355,664 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cybin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.