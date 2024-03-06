Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.