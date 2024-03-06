Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Shares Up 39.3%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 39.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.80. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 393,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.
Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.
