Desjardins Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$86.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMO. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.46.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$86.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.2223282 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

