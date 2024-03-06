Desjardins Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.79 and a 52 week high of C$30.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

