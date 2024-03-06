Desjardins Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$28.84 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.