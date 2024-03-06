Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,326,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,200 in the last ninety days. 25.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

