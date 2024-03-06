Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,593 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 146.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 597.4% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after buying an additional 466,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 449.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 344,308 shares during the period.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

