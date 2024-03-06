Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

