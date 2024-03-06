Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

