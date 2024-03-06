Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $63.50 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $52.20 to $63.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

EGLE stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $63.30.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 85,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.