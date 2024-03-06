Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,252 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,319. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

