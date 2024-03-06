Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Employers worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

EIG opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

