Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 17,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

