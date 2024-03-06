Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Trading Up 6.4%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 106,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 27,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

