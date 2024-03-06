Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,631 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

PWV stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $897.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

