Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,289 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vertex worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vertex by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 205,489 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vertex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vertex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,439,003.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,707,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,915,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,676 shares of company stock worth $9,987,970. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

