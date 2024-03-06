Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 332.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of TNL opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

