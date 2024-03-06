Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

