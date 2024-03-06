Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 169,708 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

