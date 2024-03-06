Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,094 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Avnet worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

