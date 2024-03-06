Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 6.5%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 2.75 and last traded at 2.75. Approximately 44,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.94.

Ether Capital Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.80.

About Ether Capital

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

