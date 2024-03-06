EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Up 40.6%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) shares rose 40.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 2,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

EV Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About EV Biologics

(Get Free Report)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.