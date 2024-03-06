Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.60 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.