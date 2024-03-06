Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Toast alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.