Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 820.8 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

