Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 820.8 days.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $40.69.
Exchange Income Company Profile
