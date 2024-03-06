FAT Brands (FAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $123.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

