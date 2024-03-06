FAT Brands (FAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FAT Brands Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $123.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.
FAT Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
