FAT Brands (FATBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.05. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

About FAT Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FAT Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

