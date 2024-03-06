FAT Brands (FATBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.05. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.70%.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
