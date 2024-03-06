Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 29,908 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 144.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

