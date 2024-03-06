Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.