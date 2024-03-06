Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.