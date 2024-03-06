Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WH stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
