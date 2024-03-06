Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.