Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $193.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.