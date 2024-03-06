Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Arteris worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arteris stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.02. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.08.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
