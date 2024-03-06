Federated Hermes Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at $101,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 2.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

