Federated Hermes Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 554.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

