Federated Hermes Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

