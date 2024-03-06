Federated Hermes Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

