Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

