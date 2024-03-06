Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $796,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

