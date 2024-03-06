Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

